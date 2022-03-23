RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City is under fire after a social media post by one of its owners threatened to ban all Native Americans from the property.

Early Saturday morning, a shooting near the Grand Gateway hotel took place. A person was found shot and seriously injured in one of the hotel rooms. After that, one of the owners made several comments on Facebook threatening to ban all Native Americans from the hotel and Cheers Sports Bar.”

Mayor Steve Allender turned to social media to respond.

“This thing is really turning into a horror show because there is such an opportunity here for the folks at the Grand Gateway Hotel and for them to take this issue and turn it into something good,” Mayor Allender said.

Mayor Allender calls it a bad mark for Rapid City.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier says the owner’s comments should not be tolerated and demands an apology.

“Not only to the people involved but it was a huge insult towards the whole Sioux Nation,” Chairman Frazier said.

Mayor Allender says he is willing to hear what the hotel owners have to say but says it will take a lot for the city to move past this.

“But this issue was started by the Grand Gateway Hotel and it needs to be addressed by the Grand Gateway Hotel, no one else can do that for them. This is not the type of thing that can stay quiet and let it blow over, it will not blow over,” Mayor Allender said.

“An apology is important. But just to be treated with respect. Be considerate of everybody. We should be way ahead of time on this where these events should not be happening,” Chairman Frazier said.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the Grand Gateway Hotel ownership and has not heard back in time for this story. However, a post on the Cheers Lounge Facebook page addresses the comments saying in part: It is sorry if some members of its community reacting with thinking and quote “said things that don’t reflect the values of Cheers, The Hotel, or our customers”.

It goes on to say, they are committed to being a welcoming, inclusive place for everyone.

19-year old Quincy Bear Robe is held on $1 million dollar bond for Saturday morning’s shooting. He’s charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony while carrying a firearm.