UPDATED 2:30 p.m.

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is back open along I-29.

Traffic was temporarily down to one lane on Interstate 29 due to a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Roberts County Sherriff’s Office, officials responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-29 near mile marker 226.

Officials are asking drivers to move over and slow down while traveling in this area.