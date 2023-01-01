SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a serious New Year’s Eve crash south of Sioux Falls.

First responders were called to the intersection of South Minnesota Avenue and Highway 18 near Worthing around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

At least one person was air-lifted to the hospital.

One vehicle involved in the crash ended up on its roof. Another was smashed into a tree.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

Authorities closed the intersection while they worked the scene.

