PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Foggy conditions in Pennington County Friday morning played a role in two crashes, including one involving a school bus.

Photo from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says while deputies were on the scene of a crash along Highway 44, a second crash happened between a car and a bus.

Authorities say there were only minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people to pull over when they see red and blue lights and to slow down when they see an accident.

Also, remember to keep your car lights on when driving in fog so other vehicles can see you.