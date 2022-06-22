CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County had to rescue two hikers Tuesday afternoon.

Both calls were within 45 minutes of each other, officials say. The first was a woman who had tripped and hit her head. The second call was from a man who was having medical issues while on his hike.

Courtesy Custer County Search and Rescue

Authorities say the victims received medical attention and were taken to the hospital.

The Custer County Search and Rescue team is reminding everyone that if you get into trouble while hiking, texting 911 is more reliable than calling.