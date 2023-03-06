SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are reminding drivers to slow down and wear their seatbelts following this recent round of snow.

Photo from the South Dakota Highway Patrol

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted this photo to social media. In it, you can see a car on its roof in the snow.

Officials say conditions on I-29 between Sioux Falls and Brookings were poor Sunday night with several vehicles sliding into the ditch or rolling.

Slippery roads are being reported in Northeastern and Western South Dakota Monday morning. No travel is currently advised in those parts of KELOLAND.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of 6:30 a.m., Monday, there were over 50 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline including Britton-Hecla School District, Castlewood School District, Sisseton School District, and Smee School District.

Other districts will have late starts Monday morning.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.