Officials remind drivers to slow down ahead of major snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– As the snow falls across KELOLAND Friday morning, it’s important to practice safe driving habits during your commute.

Safety while driving is a major concern during any snowstorm.

“If you don’t need to be on the road, don’t be on the road. Wear your seat belt, slow down and make sure you’re allowing plenty of distance between you and that are in front of you,” said Sergeant Kristoff Dekramer, South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Allow yourself double the time that your normal commute would take.

“Your reaction time is going to have to increase dramatically in winter weather conditions so make sure you’re allowing that extra distance between you and the car in front of you,” said Dekramer.

For the Department of Transportation, the first snowstorms are a stressful time because they are also training their new employees.

“So we will be a little short staffed on that end just because we are doing our training that we need to in order to have the plow operators get the experience that they need to operate our plows,” said Harry Johnston, area engineer for Sioux Falls DOT.

The main message, slow down.

“With the plowing efforts depending on the snow sometimes the viability is a little tough so we have issues seeing vehicles, so just make sure to give yourself some room and don’t crowd the plow,” said Johnston.

“Just because the speed limit is 65 doesn’t mean you have to go 65, go the speed that’s safe for the road conditions. Common sense pre vales, slow down significantly when the roads are not in very good condition,” said Dekramer.

To stay up to date with the changing road conditions, you can check out the South Dakota DOT 511 website and download the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for the latest weather information, when you’re away from home.

