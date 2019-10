PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With this first taste of winter the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to not crowd the plow.

The department posted a list of do’s and don’t for drivers on social media. You shouldn’t drive too close behind a plow.

Also, don’t travel behind them for too long.

And remember plows often drive much slower, even on major roads.

Crews will be out working the storm as it moves across the state today thru Saturday. Give our snow-fighters plenty of room to clear the roads. Stay 8 car-lengths behind the plow & never pass in a snow cloud. Snow plows travel at 25 mph or less.#dontcrowdtheplow #giveemabrake pic.twitter.com/MLUIkqd9CQ — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) October 9, 2019

