CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) – The man and woman involved in a fatal, two-vehicle crash in Custer County on the morning of Tuesday, September 5 have been identified.

Michael Congrove, 67, was driving a moped eastward on US Highway 16A with passenger Donna Champeau, 74, when the moped collided with a Subaru Outback pulling out onto the highway.

Congrove and Champeau, from Wisconsin, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. All information released so far is preliminary.