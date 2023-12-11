SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning some information about the victims of a deadly crash in Lincoln County.

The Department of Public Safety says an 18 and 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were killed in the crash.

Another 20-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not identified who was driving the pickup northwest of Beresford when it crashed early Saturday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook that at approximately 4:59 a.m. on Saturday, December 9th a stolen vehicle report led the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to the discovery of a triple fatality accident on 291St St near 468th Ave.

The stolen vehicle report originated from a nearby farm. A responding deputy and a supervisor from the farm suspected the individual who stole the vehicle had been involved in an accident. A search of the nearby roadways led to an accident scene.