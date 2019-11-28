Officials: Rapid City road conditions ‘very icy’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are warning drivers to use caution on this Thanksgiving holiday.
The city said roads are “very icy.”
“Slow down and exercise caution if you must travel this afternoon/evening,” the city said in a Tweet.
The Rapid City Police Department issued a motorist advisory to drive with caution and slow down.
Conditions are so bad that South Dakota Highway Patrol reported two of their patrol cars were stuck.
