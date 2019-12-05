Officials: Parolee arrested in fatal Iowa bank shooting

LU VERNE, Iowa (AP) – Iowa authorities say they’ve arrested a prison parolee in the fatal shooting of a woman during a bank robbery.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release Thursday that 35-year-old Valentino Williams, of Coralville, has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the Wednesday killing of 43-year-old Jessica Weisharr, of Algona.

State records show that Williams was paroled in February for robbery and burglary convictions in 2010, and he was set to remain under state supervision until 2023. The shooting Wednesday happened at Security State Bank, the only bank in Lu Verne, a town of about 250 people.

