Officials: Owners Have Neglected Deadwood Historic House

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 03:11 PM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 03:11 PM CST

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) - City officials in Deadwood say that owners of a century-old historic house have neglected the property and allowed the home to fall into disrepair.

The Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission recently approved giving the historic house the status of "demolition by neglect." The status orders owners Marsha and Wyatt Morris to create a plan to address the building's deteriorated condition within 30 days and complete the plan within 90 days.

The designation under city ordinance gives the Historic Preservation Commission authority to identify and protect resources that might potentially be demolished from the owners' deliberate, intentional or inadvertent neglect.

Deadwood officials have received complaints that the house creates a safety hazard in the neighborhood and appears in danger of collapse.

Marsha Morris says they're doing their best and have invested $100,000 into the house.
 

