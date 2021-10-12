Officials offer travel safety tips ahead of snow

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — With snow in the forecast for parts of the Black Hills, it’s a good time to prepare for driving in the winter.

The Pennington County Fire Service posted this reminder about how to stay safe if there is snow, ice or slush on the road.

Snow started to fall in the streets of Deadwood area Tuesday morning. In the video below, you’ll see what our KELOLAND LiveCam saw at 6 a.m. MDT.

Share your travel plans with family and friends, pack an emergency supply kit, check road conditions and the forecast and winterize your vehicle.