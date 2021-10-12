Officials offer travel safety tips ahead of snow

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — With snow in the forecast for parts of the Black Hills, it’s a good time to prepare for driving in the winter.
The Pennington County Fire Service posted this reminder about how to stay safe if there is snow, ice or slush on the road.
Snow started to fall in the streets of Deadwood area Tuesday morning. In the video below, you’ll see what our KELOLAND LiveCam saw at 6 a.m. MDT.
Share your travel plans with family and friends, pack an emergency supply kit, check road conditions and the forecast and winterize your vehicle.
Winter Weather Resources
Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:
Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
