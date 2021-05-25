Officials investigating weekend house fire in Burbank

BURBANK, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Vermillion were kept busy over the weekend with a fire in Burbank.

According to officials, Vermillion Fire EMS was called to a home on Burbank Road for reports of a fire just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Crews first on scene found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters had the fire out in 10 minutes. People were inside the home when the fire started, but were able to get out safely before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.