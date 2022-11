LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Harrisburg are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent vandalism.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at new buildings for the baseball diamonds at Central Park, near Liberty Elementary.

Several areas of concrete and electrical boxes were spray painted, while some other concrete was damaged.

If you know anyone who may have done the damage, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.