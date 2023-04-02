YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a possible body discovered in the area of Westside Park.

According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department, at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, the department received a report of a body in the pond area.

Yankton Search and Rescue is helping to recover the body and the incident is under investigation.

The release noted that officials are asking residents to stay out of the area until the recovery and investigation are complete.