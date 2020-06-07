UPDATE: One dead after small, twin-engine plane crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Sunday morning.

Dan Letellier, Executive Director of Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), says the small plane crashed shortly after takeoff around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

He says the pilot, an adult man, died in the crash. No one else was on board.

The small, twin-engine cargo aircraft was departing from FSD, according to officials.

Our news crew was on scene earlier this morning. Planes were still taking off from the airport as those emergency crews worked the scene.

A tweet from the NTSB Newsroom says they are investigating a crash of a Mitsubishi airplane.

NTSB is investigating the crash Sunday of a Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 airplane in Sioux Falls, SD. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 7, 2020

