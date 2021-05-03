Officials investigating grass fire in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls are investigating a grass fire in the southwestern part of the city.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of 49th Street and Solberg Avenue for reports of a grass fire just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crews first on scene found a large fire burning toward 49th Street. Officials say the fire was put out in 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

