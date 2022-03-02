SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city overnight.

Officials say crews were called to a large commercial manufacturing facility in the 800 block of South Marion Road just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters first on scene found smoke coming from the building. Once inside, they were able to put out the fire.

Employees were present at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

Authorities say Marion Road was shut down just south of 16th Street to get water to firefighters.