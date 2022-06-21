WALL, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County are looking into what sparked a fire overnight in Wall.

The Pennington County Fire Service says it happened at the Cactus Cafe and Lounge.

Courtesy of the Wall Volunteer Fire Department and the Wasta Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters were called to the fire just before 9 p.m. Monday. Those first on scene found smoke and fire coming from the building. Crews worked to contain the fire for several hours.

Officials believe firefighters will be on the scene over the course of the coming days to ensure all hot spots have been addressed.

The Wall Volunteer Fire Department says the business had residential occupancy, and the Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association are assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was hurt.