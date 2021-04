SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators remain on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in central Sioux Falls. They are trying to determine what caused the home to start on fire early this morning.

Crews were called to a structure fire on South Prairie Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. When the call came in, the smoke could be seen for blocks.

Authorities expect to release more information on the fire later on Tuesday.