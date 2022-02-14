SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A family has been displaced after their home received extensive smoke damage after a fire Sunday night.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to the 7300 block of West 51st Street for reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke and fire coming from the garage. They were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

Officials say the garage sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into the living area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt.