Officials investigating cause of fire at South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged the carpentry shop at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

According to authorities, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the prison for reports of a fire just before 1 p.m. Inmates and staff working in the Pheasantland Industries shops were evacuated. The nearby classrooms were also evacuated.

Three staff members were taken to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No inmates were hurt.

The carpentry shop received smoke and fire damage.

Pheasantland Industries provides work opportunities and instills marketable job skills for inmates who produce unique products. Inmates build cabinets, produce custom furniture and refurbish furniture.