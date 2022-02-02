MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Local, state and federal authorities are looking into a fire that was intentionally started at a middle school in Mission on Tuesday.

Mission Volunteer Fire & Rescue says firefighters were called to Todd County Middle School just before 9 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from an outside entrance to the school’s multi-purpose room.

Officials say the fire was in a bathroom between the multi-purpose room and gym. A school employee was hurt putting most of the fire out. They were taken to the hospital.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office and Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are investigating the fire.