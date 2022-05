ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a restaurant fire in the western part of the city Wednesday morning.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 1100 block of 6th Avenue SW around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters arriving on scene saw smoke coming from the building. Inside, they found fire in the kitchen that had spread to a nearby wall.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but the building suffered smoke and heat damage.

No one was hurt.