PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County are investigating a wildland fire between Hill City and Keystone Saturday.

The public information officer with Forest Services tells KELOLAND News the fire is burning in the Black Elk Wilderness of the Black Hills National Forest. That area is along highway 244, which is the road that leads to Mt. Rushmore.

The wildland fire can be seen from KELOLAND New’s Rapid City Live Cam.

The fire spans around 15 acres and is being fueled by grass and timber.

Forest Services says federal, state and local authorities have responded and a fire investigator has been called out.