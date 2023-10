HAZEL, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent vandalism case.

Authorities say the call came in just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lugnuts had been loosened on a vehicle in Hazel.

Officials say this is the second call they’ve received about lugnuts being loosened in two weeks.

If you see something suspicious or have the lugnuts on your vehicle loosened, you are asked to call the Hamlin County Sheriff’s office.