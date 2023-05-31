CHERRY CREEK, S.D. (KELO) — A man is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Cherry Creek, South Dakota, on the Cheyenne River Reservation.

An officer was called to a home Monday evening for an assault.

When police arrived, they found a man holding down a woman on a bed.

Authorities say the suspect kicked a taser out of an officer’s hand and stabbed the officer’s ballistic vest.

As the struggle continued down the hallway, the officer shot the suspect three times in the chest.

The man was flown to a hospital in Rapid City. Officials say he is in critical condition.

The woman was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The officer was also treated for injuries at the hospital before being placed on Administrative Leave.