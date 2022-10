SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls.

The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway.

Early reports indicated as many as three vehicles were involved.

We don’t know the number of people hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Troopers redirected traffic as first responders worked the scene.