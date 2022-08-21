PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County are investigating a report of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shots occurred just after midnight Saturday, after the fair had closed.

The shooter, authorities say, fled the area before responding officers arrived.

Officials say they do not believe anyone was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.