DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Deuel County.

According to officials, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling east on U.S. Highway 212 near Clear Lake Friday.

The pickup crossed over the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the rear trailer tire of a westbound Peterbilt semi-truck.

The 64-year-old pickup driver died as a result of her injuries.

Officials say they have not determined if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 35-year-old semi-truck driver was wearing his seatbelt, officials say. He was not injured in the crash.