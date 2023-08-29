LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 59-year-old woman died Monday evening from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash last Thursday near Nemo, S.D.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the Harley Davidson was traveling north on Nemo Road and attempted to pass a road grader in a no-passing zone.

Officials say a car came around the corner from the opposite direction, and the driver of the motorcycle lost control. The bike came to rest behind the road grader along the right shoulder, the rider was separated from the motorcycle.

The rider was not wearing a helmet, authorities say. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Rapid City hospital where she passed away Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.