LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Game, Fish and Parks is investigating a deadly accident on Lake Madison.

Officials confirmed it happened on Monday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m.

Authorities aren’t releasing many details because it’s still under investigation, but they did confirm to KELOLAND News it involved a personal watercraft and someone on a tube being pulled by a boat.

This is a developing story, stay with KELOLAND News both online and on-air for the latest details as they become available.