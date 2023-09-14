BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A rural Sinai, South Dakota man is dead after a gun accidentally went off earlier this week.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Tuesday at 217th Street near 475th Avenue between 12 and 5 p.m.

Authorities say the 44-year-old was practicing with a pistol and had to cross a panel fence while walking back from the target.

While crossing, the gun unintentionally fired and hit the man once.

Crews arriving on scene and performed life-saving measures, but were not successful.

The incident is under investigation.