SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city Monday morning.

According to the Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue, one person was still inside the home on Euclid Avenue when crews arrived just after 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get them out.

A KELOLAND News photographer was on the scene this morning.

Sioux Falls Police were seen swabbing a gas can. A firefighter was also seen testing something from the can.

There are no civilian or firefighter injuries as a result of the fire, officials say.