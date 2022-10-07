MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for a 31-year-old man on domestic assault charges.

The sheriff’s office sent out a tweet this morning on Aaron Sharpfish.

He has warrants for domestic Assault and violating a no-contact order.

According to court records, Sharpfish has four open cases involving assault or domestic abuse.

If his name sounds familiar that’s because KELOLAND News reported on him in September.

Police arrested Sharpfish for allegedly offering a 14-year-old girl money for sex after giving her a ride outside the downtown library.