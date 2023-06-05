SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search is over for a drive-by shooting suspect in Sioux Falls.

30-year-old Kevin Bass was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail just after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

Kevin Bass

Authorities believe he shot a man near 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue on Sunday, May 21.

According to court documents, Bass and the alleged victim were involved in a fight.

Later, as the victim was walking home, authorities say a vehicle drove by and someone shot him.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.