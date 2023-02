MELLETTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Mellette County are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

The Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Daniel Bordeaux is wanted for Sexual Contact with Person Unable to consent.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair. Bond has been set at $5,000.

If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call the Mellette County Sheriff.