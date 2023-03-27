HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Castlewood are asking for the public’s help locating the person who attempted to break into a local business over the weekend.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, someone attempted to break into Cat’s Convenience Store just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted security photos from the attempted break-in on their Facebook page.

Officials are asking people who live in the area to review their home security cameras. The person was reported to have been walking.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.