DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County are currently asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Isaiah Love was last seen in Clear Lake around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

He has blue eyes, blonde hair and is around 5’8″ and 135 pounds.

Officials say he was last seen wearing grey shorts, a white long leave with a hood, black socks and black Nike sandals.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office at 605-874-8212.