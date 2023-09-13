BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A Kyle man has been identified in a deadly crash in Box Elder.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. Highway 1416 and South Gate Road.

A car was heading east on Highway 1416 when a man walked out of the median. He was hit by the car.

24-year-old Ivan Reddest Jr. was taken to a Rapid City hospital and suffered fatal injuries. The 27-year-old driver of the car received minor injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.