Officials give update on Sibley train derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (KELO) — Crews are making progress cleaning up after a train derailment near Sibley, Iowa.

Union Pacific says about 47 cars went off the tracks around 1:45 on Sunday afternoon.

The derailment was on the southern edge of town and forced some people to evacuate.

A voluntary evacuation order was still in place for some people in the southwestern part of the city as of Monday evening.

Union Pacific says the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, and asphalt.

A Union Pacific official said a fire was still burning as of Monday evening.

“That’s one of thing we’re working on with first responders is to get that fire cooled off and we’ve started to move some rail cars out. We’ll continue to do that through today,” Union Pacific senior Director of Corporate Communications Kristen South said.

Sibley City Administrator Glenn Anderson say no one was hurt when the dozens of cars derailed.

“It happened on a Sunday afternoon, so we didn’t have Main Street full like we do on a Monday or Tuesday during a week. No engineers were hurt, no UP people were hurt, and since it happened just outside of city limits, we didn’t have it happen in downtown that the rail does ride through,” Sibley City Administrator Glenn Anderson said.

South says crews are working as quickly and safely as possible.

“I just first and foremost want to apologize to the community who’s been impacted by this. Second, it’s just been wonderful to work with all the first responders. We’ve seen people from neighboring communities as far as Buena Vista who’ve come out to offer their support, and it’s really fantastic that they’ve had so much support in the community, and we’re really appreciative of the collaboration,” South said.

The cause is still under investigation.

South says there could be some damage to a bridge as a result of the derailment, but the bridge is still in tact.