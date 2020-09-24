Officials give update on fatal plane crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have an update on a plane crash that happened north of Groton, South Dakota on September 13.

A preliminary report says the plane involved in the deadly crash might have been attempting an “aerobatic maneuver” during an event to raise money before it went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board report says witnesses saw the plane take off down the runway. The plane then rolled right and inverted before exiting the roll maneuver just prior to hitting the ground at the Groton Municipal Airport. The witnesses said they didn’t know of any planned maneuvers for the flight, according to the report.

The flight was part of a group of pilots attempting to raise money to help kids gain interest in aviation, the report said.

Officials say a family member said the pilot routinely performed “low-level aerobatics.”