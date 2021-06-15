Officials credit smoke detectors and closed door for safety of residents following Box Elder fire

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The American Red Cross is helping residents in Box Elder after they were displaced due to a fire Monday morning.

According to officials, firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of Mocking Bird Drive for reports of a fire just after 6 a.m.

The residents inside of the home were able to get out safely before crews arrived. Officials credit the home’s smoke detectors for the residents’ safety.

“It’s my opinion that having working smoke detectors and keeping their doors shut to their sleeping areas was the difference between life and death in this fire,” Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam Kuenkel said in the press release.

Officials say the room on the left had its door closed. The fire started in the room on the right. | Courtesy of the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department

The room where the fire started | Courtesy of the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department

Crews responding to the house fire | Courtesy of the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department

Chief Kuenkel reminds the public to maintain their smoke detectors. “Keep them clean, when you change your clock change the smoke detectors battery, and replace the entire smoke detector after 10 years or you suspect they are failing or faulty,” Kuenkel said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it started.

No injuries were reported.