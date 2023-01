RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

From the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.

According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28.

She was driving a white Dodge Caravan with Arizona license plates.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe police or your local law enforcement.

Rousseau’s home is in Red Elm.