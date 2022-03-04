LAKE MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lake County are asking people to stay away from an area on Lake Madison due to open water.

Lake County Emergency Management says this comes after three fishermen fell into open water near Johnsons Point Wednesday night. They were able to get out on their own, but their ATV, UTV, and fishing gear were still in the water.

Members of the Lake County Dive Team were called to help get the equipment out. Officials say an area the size of 2 football fields is open.