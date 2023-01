MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

Kaynen Dantrel Nipp

Kaynen Dantrel Nipp, 23, is wanted for abuse or cruelty to a minor under age seven.

Nipp is 5’9″ and approximately 160 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.