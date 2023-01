EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, 54-year-old Damon Aberle’s last known location was Dupree, South Dakota, on Friday, January 13.

Damon Aberle. Photo from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement. Damon Aberle. Photo from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.

His last known contact was over the phone that day.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to contact authorities at 605-964-2155.