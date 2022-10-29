ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Monrose man faces a list of charges after officials say he admitted to breaking into a residence Saturday morning.

According to the Alcester Police Department, an officer was parked in a driveway along SD-11 around 3 a.m. The officer noticed a vehicle drive out of acreage that officials believed to be abandoned.

Officials say the vehicle turned south on SD-11 and accelerated at a high rate. The officer followed the suspect.

The suspect accelerated to 83 mph in a 65 mph zone and then made a sudden, forceful left turn in an effort to make a U-turn, police say.

The suspect failed to make the U-turn and became stuck in a ditch.

The suspect was identified as a 52-year-old from Montrose, SD. Officials say he admitted to breaking into a residence and stealing an electric mobility scooter.

During a search, officers found other apparent stolen goods and tools that appeared to be used in the burglary. They also located a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The suspect faces a list of charges including 3rd-degree burglar, grand theft and reckless driving.